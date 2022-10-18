Halloween 2022: Recipes for Halloween drinks to serve at your bewitching bash
The countdown to Halloween is on, if you hosting a party or just want to enjoy a tipple at home these recipes are for you.
The team at The Bottle Club have compiled a list of some scaringly good cocktail recipes to create this spooky season.
Pumpkin Martini
Forget pumpkin spice lattes - it’s all about pumpkin martinis this spooky season! What’s more, this cocktail is just so delicious, you’ll definitely be partial to two - or ten!
Credit: Flickr
Serves: 2
Prep time: 2 Minutes
Nutrition: 116 Calories
INGREDIENTS
60ml vanilla vodka - link
15ml Bumbu Cream Liqueur
15ml pumpkin liqueur
1 tsp whipped cream
Cinnamon stick
METHOD
Pour the vodka and cream liqueur into your cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake well.
Add the pumpkin liqueur and shake for a final time.
Strain the contents into a glass and top with a teaspoon of whipped cream.
For an added touch, garnish with a cinnamon stick.
The Witches Cocktail
Introducing the most enchanting drink of them all - The Witches’ Cocktail. Straight from the cauldron, this drink is made with the main spooky ingredient of blackberry liqueur - would you dare to drink?
Credit: Pixabay
Serves: 2
Prep time: 5 Minutes
Nutrition: 149 Calories
INGREDIENTS
25ml apple brandy or apple vodka (chilled)
50ml Hogg Norton Blackberry Fruit Liqueur
1 tsp grenadine
½ - 1 tsp of powdered dry ice
METHOD
Add your powdered dry ice to the bottom of the glass (note this is optional).
Combine your apple brandy or vodka in your cocktail shaker and add one ice cube before shaking for a few seconds.
Strain your spooky cocktail creation into a martini glass.
To create the ‘bleeding’ effect of your drink, pour your grenadine syrup about an inch from the surface of the drink (the grenadine should sink to the bottom).
As a final touch, garnish the cocktail with about half a teaspoon of powdered dry ice and serve!
The Corpse Reviver
The Corpse Reviver was a set of cocktails traditionally consumed as a hair-of-the-dog, a hangover reliever to refresh and enliven after a night of heavy drinking.
This cocktail is a rich and bold mixture with a brandy base, perfect for Halloween as it leans towards the Manhattan family with its dark spirits and vermouth.
Serves: 1
Prep time: 2 Minutes
Nutrition: 125 Calories
INGREDIENTS
1 ounce Calvados
1 ounce cognac
1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
METHOD
Add the Calvados, cognac and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.
Strain into a cocktail glass.
Bloody Mary
One of the most iconic Halloween concoctions has to be the Bloody Mary. Whether you love or hate savoury cocktails, there's no denying this cocktail is one of the ultimate classics you should learn how to make.
It was back in the 1920s when Fernand Petiot, an American bartender at Harry's New York Bar in Paris, mixed up equal parts of tomato juice and vodka. He had no idea that his concoction would become world famous when he agreed with the guy in the bar who suggested he call the drink "Bloody Mary."
Serves: 2
Prep time: 5 Minutes
Nutrition: 160 Calories
INGREDIENTS
100ml vodka
500ml tomato juice
1 tbsp lemon juice, plus 2 slices to serve
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Dash of Tabasco
pinch celery salt
pinch black pepper
2 celery sticks, to serve
METHOD
Place the ice in a large jug. Measure the vodka, tomato juice and lemon juice and pour it straight onto the ice.
Add 3 shakes of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco (or more if you like it very spicy) and a pinch of celery salt and pepper. Stir until the outside of the jug feels cold, then strain the cocktail into 2 tall glasses.
Top up with fresh ice, add a celery stick and lemon slice to both glasses and enjoy.
Zombie Brains
Credit: Pixabay
A spooky twist on the classic zombie cocktail recipe is the perfect one to try at home this Halloween.
As the name suggests, this drink is quite extra and is made up of a variety of scaringly good juicy ingredients. Take a look below!
Prep time: 5 Minutes
Nutrition: 371 Calories
Servings: 1
INGREDIENTS
60ml pomegranate juice
32g raspberries
60ml orange juice
60ml vodka
30ml Chambord Liqueur
Splash of ginger ale
METHOD
Start by muddling your raspberries in a cocktail shaker until they break down.
Add your pomegranate juice, vodka, Chambord, orange juice and ice.
Give the contents a good shake and then strain your prepared drink into glasses filled with ice.
Add a splash of ginger ale as a finishing touch and enjoy!
Dark and Stormy
The Dark & Stormy is the perfect easy-to-make concoction for any Halloween party. The iconic drink features a refreshing trio of dark rum, ginger beer and lime, but don’t worry, it goes down a lot easier than the name might imply.
Prep time: 1 Minute
Nutrition: 211 Calories
Servings: 1
INGREDIENTS
50ml dark rum
25ml fresh lime juice , plus a wedge to serve
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
5ml sugar syrup (optional)
100ml chilled ginger beer (a good fiery variety)
METHOD
Put all the ingredients in a Collins or Highball glass over lots of ice, stir gently.
Garnish with a wedge of lime and serve.
Blue Lagoon
There's a special place in our hearts for drinks that are fluorescent blue. These wow-factor cocktails are sure to win some compliments at any Halloween bash, and sure look great on Instagram! The Blue Lagoon cocktail is an easy and refreshing blue drink! Blue curacao, vodka and lemon make the bright colour and citrusy flavour.
Make it in a large batch for a pool party or sip it by yourself! If you're hosting guests, a blue lagoon drink is always a crowd pleaser.
Serves: 1
Prep time: 3 Minutes
Nutrition: 153 Calories
INGREDIENTS
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce blue curaçao
4 ounces lemonade
Garnish: lemon wheel
Garnish: maraschino cherry
METHOD
Add the vodka, blue curaçao and lemonade to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.
Strain into a hurricane glass over crushed ice.
Garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry.