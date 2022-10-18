The team at The Bottle Club have compiled a list of some scaringly good cocktail recipes to create this spooky season.

Pumpkin Martini

Forget pumpkin spice lattes - it’s all about pumpkin martinis this spooky season! What’s more, this cocktail is just so delicious, you’ll definitely be partial to two - or ten!

Halloween recipes

Credit: Flickr

Serves: 2

Prep time: 2 Minutes

Nutrition: 116 Calories

Pumpkin martini

INGREDIENTS

60ml vanilla vodka - link

15ml Bumbu Cream Liqueur

15ml pumpkin liqueur

Liquid ghost cocktail

1 tsp whipped cream

Cinnamon stick

METHOD

Pour the vodka and cream liqueur into your cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake well.

Cocktail zombie

Add the pumpkin liqueur and shake for a final time.

Strain the contents into a glass and top with a teaspoon of whipped cream.

For an added touch, garnish with a cinnamon stick.

The Witches Cocktail

Introducing the most enchanting drink of them all - The Witches’ Cocktail. Straight from the cauldron, this drink is made with the main spooky ingredient of blackberry liqueur - would you dare to drink?

Credit: Pixabay

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Nutrition: 149 Calories

INGREDIENTS

25ml apple brandy or apple vodka (chilled)

50ml Hogg Norton Blackberry Fruit Liqueur

1 tsp grenadine

½ - 1 tsp of powdered dry ice

METHOD

Add your powdered dry ice to the bottom of the glass (note this is optional).

Combine your apple brandy or vodka in your cocktail shaker and add one ice cube before shaking for a few seconds.

Strain your spooky cocktail creation into a martini glass.

To create the ‘bleeding’ effect of your drink, pour your grenadine syrup about an inch from the surface of the drink (the grenadine should sink to the bottom).

As a final touch, garnish the cocktail with about half a teaspoon of powdered dry ice and serve!

The Corpse Reviver

The Corpse Reviver was a set of cocktails traditionally consumed as a hair-of-the-dog, a hangover reliever to refresh and enliven after a night of heavy drinking.

This cocktail is a rich and bold mixture with a brandy base, perfect for Halloween as it leans towards the Manhattan family with its dark spirits and vermouth.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 2 Minutes

Nutrition: 125 Calories

INGREDIENTS

1 ounce Calvados

1 ounce cognac

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

METHOD

Add the Calvados, cognac and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.

Strain into a cocktail glass.

Bloody Mary

One of the most iconic Halloween concoctions has to be the Bloody Mary. Whether you love or hate savoury cocktails, there's no denying this cocktail is one of the ultimate classics you should learn how to make.

It was back in the 1920s when Fernand Petiot, an American bartender at Harry's New York Bar in Paris, mixed up equal parts of tomato juice and vodka. He had no idea that his concoction would become world famous when he agreed with the guy in the bar who suggested he call the drink "Bloody Mary."

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Nutrition: 160 Calories

INGREDIENTS

100ml vodka

500ml tomato juice

1 tbsp lemon juice, plus 2 slices to serve

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco

pinch celery salt

pinch black pepper

2 celery sticks, to serve

METHOD

Place the ice in a large jug. Measure the vodka, tomato juice and lemon juice and pour it straight onto the ice.

Add 3 shakes of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco (or more if you like it very spicy) and a pinch of celery salt and pepper. Stir until the outside of the jug feels cold, then strain the cocktail into 2 tall glasses.

Top up with fresh ice, add a celery stick and lemon slice to both glasses and enjoy.

Zombie Brains

Credit: Pixabay

A spooky twist on the classic zombie cocktail recipe is the perfect one to try at home this Halloween.

As the name suggests, this drink is quite extra and is made up of a variety of scaringly good juicy ingredients. Take a look below!

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Nutrition: 371 Calories

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

60ml pomegranate juice

32g raspberries

60ml orange juice

60ml vodka

30ml Chambord Liqueur

Splash of ginger ale

METHOD

Start by muddling your raspberries in a cocktail shaker until they break down.

Add your pomegranate juice, vodka, Chambord, orange juice and ice.

Give the contents a good shake and then strain your prepared drink into glasses filled with ice.

Add a splash of ginger ale as a finishing touch and enjoy!

Dark and Stormy

The Dark & Stormy is the perfect easy-to-make concoction for any Halloween party. The iconic drink features a refreshing trio of dark rum, ginger beer and lime, but don’t worry, it goes down a lot easier than the name might imply.

Prep time: 1 Minute

Nutrition: 211 Calories

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

50ml dark rum

25ml fresh lime juice , plus a wedge to serve

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

5ml sugar syrup (optional)

100ml chilled ginger beer (a good fiery variety)

METHOD

Put all the ingredients in a Collins or Highball glass over lots of ice, stir gently.

Garnish with a wedge of lime and serve.

Blue Lagoon

There's a special place in our hearts for drinks that are fluorescent blue. These wow-factor cocktails are sure to win some compliments at any Halloween bash, and sure look great on Instagram! The Blue Lagoon cocktail is an easy and refreshing blue drink! Blue curacao, vodka and lemon make the bright colour and citrusy flavour.

Make it in a large batch for a pool party or sip it by yourself! If you're hosting guests, a blue lagoon drink is always a crowd pleaser.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 3 Minutes

Nutrition: 153 Calories

INGREDIENTS

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce blue curaçao

4 ounces lemonade

Garnish: lemon wheel

Garnish: maraschino cherry

METHOD

Add the vodka, blue curaçao and lemonade to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a hurricane glass over crushed ice.

Garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry.