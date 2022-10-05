Halloween Sussex 2022: Where in Sussex to go pumpkin picking

In the run up to Hallowe’en if you fancy adding some spooky decorations to your home why not opt for a pumpkin.
Here are some of the best places in Sussex to visit to ‘pick your own’ pumpkin.
2. Sompting Pumpkin Patch
Sompting Pumpkin Patch is at Halewick Lane, Sompting. It is open Saturday October 8-9, 15-16, 22-30. Gates open at 9.30am and close at 4pm.
There is 14 acres of pumpkins, a selection of food, West Sussex ice creams, coffee, fun crafts and activities for children, and tractor and trailer rides at the weekends.
3. Rogate Pumpkin Patch
The attraction is open every day from Friday, October 14 until Sunday, October 30. Attractions include Merlin’s Wood, Dracula’s Estate, Pumpkin Garden and the Bubble Witch. Plus the Spooky Sunflower Trail with its individual creations for visitors to seek out such as Dorothy’s House, The Hobbit Hole and the Box Troll Eyes. Additional activities like Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot and the Pumpkin Shy are designed for the whole family to enjoy.
Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and indulge in one of the many street food options from the different caterers on site. There is also the Spooky Shop to visit, filled with a huge choice of pumpkin decorations. The pumpkin patch itself has 25 different varieties of pumpkin, gourd and squash ranging from munchkin to monster in size for visitors to pick directly from the field.
4. Poynings Pumpkin Patch, Brighton
It is open October 8-9, 15-16- 22-31. Open 10am until 4pm. There is free parking and entry, a great selection of pumpkins, local food, and hot and cold drinks.
