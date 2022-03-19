Just over 10 days until the 12-day beer festival begins in Littlehampton Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons pub, The George in Littlehampton will offer a range of 15 real ales during its 12-day beer festival.

By Lauren Oakley
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:21 pm

The pub in Surrey Street will be hosting the festival from Wednesday March 30 until Sunday April 10.

Three overseas brewers from Australia, USA and Itay will be providing some of the ales which you can taste.

There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The George in Littlehampton during its 12-day real ale festival

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Pub manager, Timothy Ilott, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.

