Forty-year-old Siobhan Perry is wanted on recall to prison, said police.

She is white, around 5’3”, and of medium build. She has shoulder length hair which is dyed dark red.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees her is asked not to approach her, but to dial 999 immediately.

“She has links to the Hollington area of St Leonards, and anyone with any information or CCTV footage of her should contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1512 from 02/02.”