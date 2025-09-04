Michelin-starred chef and Marston's team up again to serve up the ‘best ever pub pie’ in Sussex and Surrey

Marston’s and a Michelin-starred chef have teamed up once more to serve up ‘The Best Ever Pub Pie’ to locals in Sussex and Surrey.

Tom Shepherd’s Best Ever Pub Pie, inspired by his Great British Menu main course-winning dish, that he created in partnership with Marston’s is back on the menu, after selling out in just six weeks in April this year.

The Best Ever Pub Pie will be available to order in over 100 Marston’s pubs from September 4 – until they sell out!

Marston’s has two pubs in Sussex and two in Surrey – The Coaching Halt in Crawley; The Conquerors March in Hastings; The Boundary on the Green in Caterham; and The White Hart in Godstone.

The triple layer pie is made with rich hand-pulled beef cheek and pulled beef shin, sweet and garlicky caramelised onions, separated by a thinly sliced, distinctively savoury, seasoned potato layer, all encased within a deliciously textured beef fat shortcrust pastry.

The pie will be served with creamed mashed potatoes, honey-roasted carrots, kale, peas, green beans and mangetout, and a rich red wine sauce.

For the ultimate indulgent experience, Tom has also recommended the perfect wine pairing to be enjoyed alongside the Best Ever Pub Pie.

A bold, juicy Malbec will be available to order by the glass, or bottle, in all participating pubs.

Tom Shepherd is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur and owns the Staffordshire based, Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs by Tom Shepherd.

Tom appeared on Great British Menu in 2023, winning the main course round and the chance to cook his pie at the coveted banquet.

Chef Tom said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s again to give as many people as possible the chance to try my Best Ever Pub Pie.

“We were so thrilled by the reaction when the pie launched earlier this year.

“Filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, and beef fat shortcrust pastry, the pie pairs perfectly with a glass of Malbec – it’s bold, it’s juicy and it’s got just the right tannin to cut through rich dishes.

“You’ll need to act fast if you want to experience my secret recipe this time!”

Kevin Woodyet, head of food at Marston’s, said: “We can’t wait to bring Tom’s Best Ever Pub Pie back to the menu at Marston’s.

“Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our pubs and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his secret recipe to create a pie for our customers, we were really excited.

“We knew it would be popular, but we couldn’t believe it when the pie sold out in just six weeks!

“The pie is exactly the same recipe this time around; it’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious.”