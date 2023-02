Amore Espresso Bar can be seen in the Terminus Road site that used to operate as the smaller branch of Nelson Coffee .

Last year the smaller site closed as the business had opened a larger branch down the road in Station Parade.

Amore Espresso Bar hasn’t opened yet (February 1) and there are no signs up/news on social media that indicates when it will be opening. However, looking through the windows it doesn’t look like it will be a long wait.