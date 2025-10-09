New Flat Iron restaurant to open in Brighton

On 17th October, Flat Iron will open their new restaurant in Brighton. Located on Ship Street, near the city’s bustling Lanes neighbourhood, the two-floor restaurant will bring great steak to the seaside town.

To celebrate the opening, on Thursday 16th October, Flat Iron will be giving away 300 free Wagyu steaks from 5pm, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy incredible cuts of Wagyu beef. The steak giveaway will run on a first come, first serve basis and will give guests the opportunity to purchase additional dishes to complement the Wagyu.

Brighton will continue Flat Iron’s single-minded commitment to serving remarkable steak for all. Led by the ‘Flat Iron’ steak, a cut sourced from the feather blade and renowned for its flavour, tenderness and juiciness, the menu will also feature a rotating board of blackboard specials, including Wagyu daily specials and green chilli cheeseburger made using beef from the Flat Iron herd in Thirsk, Yorkshire. Sides will include Flat Iron’s beef dripping chips, creamed spinach and roast aubergine with tomato and basil.

The drinks menu offers a handpicked selection of wines, including Flat Iron’s own Malbec, expertly blended by the Flat Iron team using grapes derived from the Limoux region in southern France’s Languedoc. The menu also features a variety of draft beers, cocktails, and house fizzes.

Flat Iron’s Head of Beef, Fred Smith, shares “Brighton is a lively town with such a unique and distinct charm to it and one that we felt could really match the energy of Flat Iron. We’ve always prided ourselves on creating restaurants that make steak accessible and it’s amazing to be able to share this with even more guests. We’re thrilled to become a part of Brighton’s food scene and welcome new and old friends to experience the signature Flat Iron hospitality”

Flat Iron will be giving away 300 free steaks at Flat Iron Brighton on Thursday 16th October from 5pm, until they run out.

Flat Iron will open in Brighton on Friday 17th October.

34 Ship Street

Brighton

BN1 1AD

www.flatironsteak.co.uk |@flatironsteak