Food hygiene ratings in Eastbourne

New food hygiene ratings revealed for 10 pubs, bars and nightclubs in Eastbourne

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded 10 pubs, bars and nightclubs in Eastbourne, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:26 am

1.

Rated 5: Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club at 3 Harbour Quay, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 9

2.

Rated 5: The Pilot at 89 Meads Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 17 (photo by Jon Rigby)

3.

Rated 5: Beerarama at 7b Bolton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 15 (photo by Jon Rigby)

4.

Rated 5: The Dew Drop Inn at 37-39 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18 (photo by Jon Rigby)

