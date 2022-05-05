Food hygiene ratings in Eastbourne

New food hygiene ratings revealed for 18 cafes and restaurants in Eastbourne

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 restaurants, cafes, and canteens in Eastbourne, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:06 am

1.

Rated 5: The Belgian Cafe at 11-23 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

2.

Rated 5: The Beach Kitchen at 56 Beach Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

3.

Rated 5: LJ’s Fish and Chips at 263 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22 (pic Eastbourne - LJ’s Fish and Chips)

4.

Rated 5: Treasure Island at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

