Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Hove restaurant's half-price food offer

New Hove restaurant Carne’s half-price food discount offer

By Steve Holloway
3 minutes ago

Carne is a new grill venue on Church Road on the site of the Orsino’s restaurant.

It’s been launched by Phil Bartley the founder of Great British Charcuterie and a regular contributor to the Brighton and Hove Independent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phil said Carne will (as the name suggests) serve a meat-focused menu created with sustainability and locally sourced produce in mind, alongside a wide and evolving wine list, and a cocktail bar which is open to everyone.

Most Popular
A selection of dishes at Carne in Hove
A selection of dishes at Carne in Hove
A selection of dishes at Carne in Hove

He told Sussex World: “As we are new, we’d love your patience with the team and most importantly, your honest feedback on your experience with our food and service - in return Carne will give you 50 per cent off your entire food bill!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re dry ageing beef on site, working with local farms and launching with a great wine list and drinks menu featuring Sussex producers."

Phil said ingredients have been carefully selected from a handful of small suppliers, with grass fed beef sourced from Sussex producers such as Trenchmore Farm and Highland

Wagyu, in Scotland – a high end producer of Wagyu cattle with a mission to produce the best beef in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scallop, burnt apple and black pudding
Scallop, burnt apple and black pudding
Scallop, burnt apple and black pudding

A cocktail bar is open for pre-dinner drinks and post dinner lounging - but not exclusively for restaurant customers, members of the public come drop in

for drinks without dining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The small and selective cocktail menu has been created by Steve Pineau, of the popular Brighton and Hove wine bars L’Atelier du Vin.

There’s wide wine list by the bottle and the glass; British wines will always be a prominent feature, with local wineries like Bolney, Aldbourne and Ridgeview.

Wine at Carne
Wine at Carne
Wine at Carne

The 50 per cent discount is for food only, any drinks are to be paid in full, and an optional service charge will be added to your bill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carne reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time, the offer is set to be valid from Wednesday March 1 to Sunday March 12 inclusive.

Booking is not necessary, but is advised. Go to www.carne-hove.co.uk/bookings

Beer-braised ox cheek stew by Brighton chef Phil Bartley

Carne's cocktail bar is open to diners and non-diners
Carne's cocktail bar is open to diners and non-diners
Carne's cocktail bar is open to diners and non-diners
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A summery roast lamb by Phil Bartley

A T-bone steak at Carne
A T-bone steak at Carne
A T-bone steak at Carne
HoveBrightonSussexHove Independent