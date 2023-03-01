New Hove restaurant Carne’s half-price food discount offer

Carne is a new grill venue on Church Road on the site of the Orsino’s restaurant.

It’s been launched by Phil Bartley the founder of Great British Charcuterie and a regular contributor to the Brighton and Hove Independent.

Phil said Carne will (as the name suggests) serve a meat-focused menu created with sustainability and locally sourced produce in mind, alongside a wide and evolving wine list, and a cocktail bar which is open to everyone.

A selection of dishes at Carne in Hove

He told Sussex World: “As we are new, we’d love your patience with the team and most importantly, your honest feedback on your experience with our food and service - in return Carne will give you 50 per cent off your entire food bill!

"We’re dry ageing beef on site, working with local farms and launching with a great wine list and drinks menu featuring Sussex producers."

Phil said ingredients have been carefully selected from a handful of small suppliers, with grass fed beef sourced from Sussex producers such as Trenchmore Farm and Highland

Wagyu, in Scotland – a high end producer of Wagyu cattle with a mission to produce the best beef in the world.

Scallop, burnt apple and black pudding

A cocktail bar is open for pre-dinner drinks and post dinner lounging - but not exclusively for restaurant customers, members of the public come drop in

for drinks without dining.

The small and selective cocktail menu has been created by Steve Pineau, of the popular Brighton and Hove wine bars L’Atelier du Vin.

There’s wide wine list by the bottle and the glass; British wines will always be a prominent feature, with local wineries like Bolney, Aldbourne and Ridgeview.

Wine at Carne

The 50 per cent discount is for food only, any drinks are to be paid in full, and an optional service charge will be added to your bill.

Carne reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time, the offer is set to be valid from Wednesday March 1 to Sunday March 12 inclusive.

Booking is not necessary, but is advised. Go to www.carne-hove.co.uk/bookings

Carne's cocktail bar is open to diners and non-diners

