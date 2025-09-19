A new modern Mediterranean Turkish and Middle Eastern fusion restaurant, bar and lounge has teased its arrival in Rustington.

Aydo Lounge & Grill will be 'offering fresh, locally-sourced produce, beautifully presented to delight both the eye and the taste buds', a sign on the venue in Churchill Parade says.

"Our bar will serve a variety of exquisite cocktails, crafted by our talented mixlogistics, with endless good vibes to carry you into the night," the sign reads.

"We're excited to welcome our Rustington neighbours and friends – this is your spot to relax, connect and enjoy unforgettable flavours together."

The company is hiring. Send CVs an all enquiries to [email protected]

Aydo previously had a restaurant at Brighton Marina but announced its closure in January, after 18 months, 'to pursue other exciting opportunities'.

The company plans to take over the site of NatWest Bank in The Street, Rustington, and an application has been made to install an extractor flue system and associated alterations to the front, side and rear. Comments on this should be made by September 25.

The building has been vacant since the bank closed in July 2024. The new application proposes an extractor flue system in support of restaurant use.