Over the long weekend it is expected that 12 million people will attend street parties for the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952 when she was 25 years old.

Here are ten top tips from jubilee food expert Sophie Denley-Hunt, head of Jubilee food innovation at Cottage Delight:

Jubilee celebration picnic

Don’t leave party food planning to the last minute.

Putting a WhatsApp group together sooner rather than later to help people to share thoughts and ideas on food and beverages they’d like to eat and drink on the big day.

Make sure there is plenty of food and drink to go around, including a good variety of sweet and savoury dishes as well as alcoholic and soft drinks that everyone from the young to the young at heart can enjoy.

Having a checklist of must-have food items like sandwiches, pies, cakes, scones, puddings

Jubilee trifle

Consider any special dietary requirements with vegan, veggie and gluten free options

Ask for volunteers to buy or make something from the list which will allow everyone to contribute and bring something to the party

For those people who want to create something that little bit more special, there are loads of fantastic and easy to make Jubilee recipe ideas and foodie inspiration here website – including mini patriotic pies, luscious lemony curd meringue cupcakes and even champion caramelised onion scotch eggs.

Every street party table needs a showstopper as a centre piece so why not create this Triumphant Union Jack trifle it’s truly a pudding fit for a Queen

Mini pies

Don’t forget to bring the all important condiments and ensure there is plenty for everyone, especially chutneys and pickles for the sandwiches as well as jam and cream for the scones.

Make sure you organise plates and/or cutlery and cups

Here are some recipes to try.

Cottage Delight Triumphant Union Jack Trifle

Bakewell tart

Ingredients

1 jar Cottage Delight Jubilee British Strawberry Jam

135g pack raspberry jelly

420g sponge swiss roll

4tbsp cranberry juice

500g strawberries, raspberries and blueberries

Scotch egg

480ml custard

360ml whipped cream

Method

Make your raspberry jelly in advance according to packet instructions. Pour it into a small rectangle or square baking tin, so it’s roughly 1 inch high. Leave it in the fridge to set.

Chop your strawberries in half and then combine with raspberries and blueberries. Leave some fruit for decorating. Roughly chop your sponge swiss role cake into 2cm slices. And chop your jelly into 3cm squares.

To assemble, line the bottom of a trifle bowl with half of your cake slices. Press slices half way up along the sides of the bowl. Drizzle cake slices with 2 tablespoons of cranberry juice.

Add one third of the fresh fruit on top of cake, along with half of the jelly squares. Then, pour over half of the custard. Spoon over half of the jam evenly.

Repeat with the remaining cake slices, drizzling over 2 tablespoons of cranberry juice again. Add one third of fresh fruit and all the remaining jelly squares.

Pour over the leftover custard. Spoon over the rest of the jam. Scatter the remaining fruit over the top. Cover the top with plastic wrap and leave in the fridge for at least 4-6 hours or even better, overnight.

When you’re ready to serve, add whipped cream on top alongside leftover fruit to create a decorative Union Jack pattern.

Cottage Delight Mini Patriotic Pies

Ingredients

12 tsp Cottage Delight Sweet Apple Chutney

2 sheets of ready rolled shortcrust pastry (320g each)

200g finely diced pork

180g mature cheddar, grated

1 egg whisk

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6.

On a floured surface, lay out both sheets of pastry and cut out 12 large circles and 12 smaller circles. Line a muffin tray with the larger pastry circles and spoon in 1 teaspoon of Sweet Apple Chutney.

Add 1 tablespoon of pork, followed by 1 tablespoon of cheese and a second tablespoon of pork. Press the fillings down to ensure they are tightly packed.

Top the pies with the smaller pastry circles and crimp around the edge to seal. Brush with egg wash and use a knife to pierce the top of each pie.Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until golden brown.

Maldon Salt Classic Bakewell Tart

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

220g plain flour

120g unsalted butter, cold and cubed

30g icing sugar

1 large egg, beaten

For the frangipane:

100g unsalted butter, at room temperature

100g caster sugar

100g ground almonds

1 large egg, beaten

1 tbsp plain flour

Method

Begin by making the pastry. In a food processor add the plain flour and icing sugar and pulse together until well mixed. Then add the cold cubed butter and pulse together again until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Next add the beaten egg along with 1 tbsp of cold water and pulse again until it comes together.

Tip the dough out of the food processor and gently knead to make sure it is smooth. Lightly flour the work surface and then roll the pastry out until it is 1cm thick, then carefully lift the pastry to line a 23cm fluted tart tin. Trim off the top and gently prick the base with a fork. Place the lined tin into the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180c.

Once the pastry has chilled, remove it from the fridge and fill with baking paper and baking beans. Place the tart onto a baking tray and into the preheated oven to blind bake. Bake it for 15 minutes, then remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Once the pastry case is baked remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly while you make the filling.

To make the frangipane add the softened butter and sugar to a large bowl and beat together with an electric whisk until pale, light, and fluffy. Add the ground almonds, egg, almond extract, lemon zest and Maldon salt. Mix again together.

To the cooled pastry case start with a layer of raspberry jam, spread this across the pastry evenly. Then on top of this spoon over the frangipane and carefully smooth with a palate knife, trying to ensure the raspberry jam and frangipane remain in layers.

Place the tart back in the oven for 20 – 30 minutes until golden brown and a skewer comes out clean. Remove the tart from the oven and set aside on a wire rack to cool completely.

While the tart is cooling you can prepare the fondant icing for the top.

In a bowl add the icing sugar. Add the almond extract and roughly 2 tbsp of cold water to make a thick but smooth icing (add a splash more water if needed).

Place 2 tbsp of the icing into a separate small bowl and mix in the pink food colouring. Spoon this into a small piping bag with a small round nozzle attached.

Once the tart has cooled, spoon over the white fondant icing and smooth across evenly. Then pipe parallel lines of the pink icing across the surface. Then use a cocktail stick to create a feathered effect by dragging across in alternating directions. Pop a single glace cherry in the centre, if desired. Allow the icing to set before slicing and serving.

Cottage Delight Champion Caramelised Onion Scotch Eggs

Ingredients

5 medium eggs

300g pork sausage, skinned

1 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

25g sage, apple & onion stuffing mix

2 tbsp Caramelised Onion Chutney

2 tbsp mixed herbs

100g plain flour, seasoned, plus extra for dusting

100g dried breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil, for frying

Method

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil, then lower four of the eggs into the pan and simmer for 7 mins 30 secs exactly. Scoop out and place in a bowl of iced water, cracking the shells a little (this makes them easier to peel later). Leave them to cool, then peel and set aside.

Mix the sausagemeat, pepper, Caramelised Onion Chutney, stuffing and herbs in a small bowl, then divide into four equal balls. Squash one of the balls between a piece of cling film until it’s as flat as possible. One at a time, lightly flour each cooked egg, then use the cling film to help roll the sausagemeat around the egg to completely encase. Repeat with the remaining sausage balls and eggs.

Beat the remaining egg and put on a plate. Put the flour and breadcrumbs on two separate plates. Roll the encased eggs in the flour, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumbs.