Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Eastbourne

From June 2-5 the country will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne. As a result, there will be street parties across the town and roads closed as a result.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Thursday, June 2
Baldwin Avenue, 8am-12pm Grove Road, 12pm-9.45pm South Street, 12pm-9.45pm
Friday, June 3
Channel View Road, 8.30am-5pm Moy Avenue, 11am-8pm Bowood Avenue, 12pm-6pm Ringwood Road, 1pm-6pm Seaford Road, 9am-11pm
Saturday, June 4
Fern Close, 12pm-10pm Rowan Avenue, 2pm-8pm Harding Avenue, 12pm-10pm Northbourne Road, 10am-8pm Badlesmere Road, 3pm-10pm Milton Road, 1pm-12am Manvers Road, 8pm-12am
Sunday, June 5
Freeman Avenue, 2pm-8pm The Crescent, 6am-10pm Greenfield Road, 12pm-9pm Boscawen Close, 11am-5pm Wallis Avenue, 10.30am-6pm Upper Kings Drive, 1pm-7pm Eshton Road, 11am-6pm Abbey Road, 12pm-10pm Meadowlands Avenue, 10am-5pm Chiltern Close, 9am-10pm Pashley Road, 11am-5pm Arlington Road, 10.30am-6pm Barden Road, 10am-4pm Manvers Road, 12am-8pm St John’s Road, 8am-5pm Watts Lane, 12pm-6pm
