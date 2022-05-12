Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Eastbourne

There will be road closures due to street parties taking place across Eastbourne during the jubilee weekend.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:16 pm

From June 2-5 the country will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne. As a result, there will be street parties across the town and roads closed as a result.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Thursday, June 2

Jubilee street parties and road closures in Eastbourne (Andy Buchanan/AFP/GettyImages)

Baldwin Avenue, 8am-12pm Grove Road, 12pm-9.45pm South Street, 12pm-9.45pm

Friday, June 3

Channel View Road, 8.30am-5pm Moy Avenue, 11am-8pm Bowood Avenue, 12pm-6pm Ringwood Road, 1pm-6pm Seaford Road, 9am-11pm

Saturday, June 4

Fern Close, 12pm-10pm Rowan Avenue, 2pm-8pm Harding Avenue, 12pm-10pm Northbourne Road, 10am-8pm Badlesmere Road, 3pm-10pm Milton Road, 1pm-12am Manvers Road, 8pm-12am

Sunday, June 5

Freeman Avenue, 2pm-8pm The Crescent, 6am-10pm Greenfield Road, 12pm-9pm Boscawen Close, 11am-5pm Wallis Avenue, 10.30am-6pm Upper Kings Drive, 1pm-7pm Eshton Road, 11am-6pm Abbey Road, 12pm-10pm Meadowlands Avenue, 10am-5pm Chiltern Close, 9am-10pm Pashley Road, 11am-5pm Arlington Road, 10.30am-6pm Barden Road, 10am-4pm Manvers Road, 12am-8pm St John’s Road, 8am-5pm Watts Lane, 12pm-6pm

Read more Jubilee news for Eastbourne:

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Interactive map features visit to Eastbourne

Eastbourne resident remembers royal encounter at the age of six

Got your own royal story? Please get in touch: [email protected]

Eastbourne EastbourneQueen