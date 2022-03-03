Reader’s letter: Let’s linger over our coffee cup in Eastbourne

I read with some dismay your article about Eastbourne’s first drive-through coffee shop click here to read.
In a world where everything has to be top speed the very essence of coffee means it is to be savoured and drunk in company while discussing the latest news.
The idea of grabbing a coffee in a rush then driving off, only illustrates the instant gratification our society seems to demand.
So, no I’m not a fan and please bring back coffee shops where you can linger over your coffee cup.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK