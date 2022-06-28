RECIPE: Brighton's Coal Shed restaurant shares recipe for its local sourdough bread with bone marrow butter

The Coal Shed's Local Sourdough Bread with Bone Marrow Butter

If Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s podcast ‘Off-Menu’ has taught us anything, it’s that there’s nothing better than warm bread at the beginning of a meal.

At The Coal Shed we’d take it a step further; our Local Sourdough Bread with Bone Marrow Butter is the stuff of legend and will set your meal off with a bang.

This recipe comes with a warning, especially at this time of year as there’s no better snack – you’ll find yourself creeping to the fridge for just one more taste.

Ingredients:

3kgs bone marrow

2 packs unsalted butter

1 bulb garlic

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

Garlic Aioli

Method:

1) Smoke your bone marrow. We use our large in-house smokers on a medium heat with apple wood chips and smoke the bones for around an hour or until the marrow is coming away from the bone. No smoker? Place them in the oven on 180c for 15/20 minutes.

2) While your marrow is smoking, soften your butter. With the bulb of garlic, wrap in tin foil and place in an oven at 170c for around 45 mins to an hour, again until soft. Once soft, squeeze the roasted garlic out of the casing and set aside.

3) Once your marrow is smoked, scrape it out into a sieve trying to get as much of the liquid fat out and keeping the marrow.

4) Add the butter, garlic, bone marrow, some salt and pepper, and the sprigs of thyme and rosemary (which we have finely chopped) to a liquidiser. Blitz until formed and smooth.

5) Chill in the fridge until cool and spread on a fresh, lightly toasted & warm sourdough bread with your favourite glass of red, and enjoy!

Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange.

The Coal Shed Brighton, in Boyce's Street, opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015. The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017.