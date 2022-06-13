RECIPE: Brighton's Salt Room head chef shares his popular charred scallops recipe

The summer is an exciting time at The Salt Room as so much of our favourite produce is in season.

We’re known for our mammoth, locally sourced scallop bounty and our Charred Scallops with Pickled Lemon, Edamame & Café de Paris Butter is a favourite amongst our guests.

We couldn’t think of a better dish to enjoy in the evening sun with a crisp glass of wine and fabulous company.

Charred Scallops with Pickled Lemon, Edamame & Café de Paris Butter

Ingredients

-3 Scallops

-Edamame Beans

-Pickled Lemon

For the Café de Paris butter

-1kg butter

-47g chopped parsley

-20g chopped dill

-40g chopped shallot

-A good splash of Worcester sauce

-7ml Lemon Juice

-53g Grated Parmesan

-4 Garlic Clothes Grated

-33g diced Pickled Lemon

Combine all the ingredients with softened butter, add salt where needed and roll.

For the Lemon Parmesan Crumb

-1kg Panko

-60g Parmesan

-1.5 Limes

-1 Lemon

- Two tsp dried parsley

Grate the parmesan and bake at 150 degrees until a crisp tuille. Blitz to a crumb. Fry off the panko in garlic oil until golden. Combine with parmesan, lemon zest, lime zest, salt, and dried parsley.

Method:

Place 10g Café de Paris butter in half a scallop shell, and top with three scallops, a handful of edamame beans, and then top with another 10g Café de Paris butter.

Grill at 220degrees for 5 minutes and top with the lemon parmesan crumb, diced pickled lemon, and a good squeeze of lime juice.

To serve, place your scallop shell on a handful of salt to stop it moving around on the plate and enjoy!

Recipe and images supplied by the Black Rock Restaurants Group.

Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises of Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange.

The Coal Shed Brighton opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015. The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017.