They’re already up for sale - four months before the big day 🎄

Christmas chocolates have appeared on the shelves of major retailers - in August

Kiktkat Christmas Selection, Cadbury Snow Balls and Haribo Elf Surprises are among the festive treats now up for sale

Shoppers are divided over the rollout

Shoppers have been left stunned after spotting Christmas chocolates on the shelves of major retailers - more than four months before the big day.

B&M Bargains has become one of the first retailers in the country to deck out its shelves in festive favourites and selection boxes.

Photos show one of its aisles in its store in Leeds taken over by Yuletide-themed sweet treats.

Christmas themed confectionary on the shelves at B&M Bargains in Leeds - four months before the big day (Photo by SWNS) | SWNS

Haribo Elf Surprises, costing £1.25, Kitkat Christmas Selection on sale for £2 and boxes of shortbread biscuits - selling at £3 - were among the goodies on sale.

Friends Emma Jones and Sarah Whitaker were divided over the rollout.

Emma, 35, said: "Christmas is the best time of the year! The earlier the better, I started buying Christmas decorations and presents in January! Merry Christmas, I say."

Sarah, 36, said: "Every year it feels like the build up to Christmas starts earlier and earlier.

"August is far too soon, we’ve not even had Halloween yet. It’s rather depressing to be reminded that winter is on its way.”

Eagle-eyed shoppers have also spotted festive treats on the shelves at Asda, including Milky Bar Festive Friends, Cadbury Mini Snow Balls and Christmas chocolate coins.

Posting on X, Luke Dann said: “Been sweating...all day on what's been the hottest day of summer and ASDA have CHRISTMAS chocs on display!!”

Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.