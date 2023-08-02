Six new items now available at McDonald's

Six new items are available at McDonald’s from today (Wednesday, August 2).

A BBQ Quarter Pounder with cheese, which includes barbecue sauce, has also joined the menu along with the BBQ Double Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bites have also returned along with the Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry and the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.

Review:

Jacob – The McCrispy Deluxe knocked my socks off. I really wasn’t expecting to like this burger considering I am not a huge fan of mayo, but it is fantastic and I think it is a step-up from the original McCrispy. The spicy sauce, and I believe caramalised onions, really take this burger to the next level with an excellent spicy kick.

The BBQ Quarter Pounder with cheese on the other hand did not surprise me in any way. It is exactly what you expect. Although the combination of beef, cheese and BBQ sauce is always a welcomed trio, this burger is not anything to write home about and you could quite easily make this when it is not on the menu by ordering the original without sauce and adding in your own BBQ sauce.

The Cheesy Garlic Bites have once again changed. Last time around the garlic flavour was a lot more intense, and although I liked it, I think this slightly more mellow kick is much better. The rich tomato sauce also tastes a bit less herby – but I think I preferred it slightly more the last time it was on the menu.

The Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry was quite nice when I managed to actually get the sauce, but for some bizarre reason it was all smothered at the base of my cup. This happened the last time I had a McFlurry and it is frustrating as I cannot get the flavour until my last few bites. McDonald’s, please start mixing in the sauce or at least putting it on the top as well!

Sam – The Galaxy chocolate McFlurry I had was nice but it was nothing too revolutionary. The combination of the ice cream and the chocolate really worked well for me but it's nothing that we haven't seen before in terms of the ice creams that are on sale at McDonald's.

The Cheesy Garlic Bites were very tasty, the garlic was not too overpowering and really complemented the deep-fried cheese. The Tomato dip that came with it was also really enjoyable. Depending on how much you dip with your bite it could potentially be overpowering with the tomato flavour but it definitely helps cut through the heaviness of the cheese.

The BBQ Quarter Pounder Cheese was also very nice, but, like the ice cream, was nothing too revolutionary. The combination of the barbecue sauce and the iconic quarter pounder was delicious but nothing that will strike the imagination. Despite its simple premise, if it were on the menu all year round, I could definitely see myself eating it again.

The McCrispy Deluxe was definitely the star of the show for me, the chicken was nice and cripsy, the pretzel style bun really helped the burger keep its integrity as well as provide nice flavour, but the sauce for me was definitely the highlight. The Hot and Spicy Mayo really elevates the burger to becoming truly delicious as well providing a nice little kick alongside the chicken and bacon.

1 . McDonald's new items McCrispy Deluxe Photo: McDonald's

2 . McDonald's new items BBQ Quarter Pounder with Cheese Photo: McDonald's

3 . McDonald's new items Cheesy Garlic Bites Photo: McDonald's

4 . McDonald's new items Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry Photo: McDonald's