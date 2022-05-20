Southwick Beer Festival is back with cask and keg beers, cider, live music and food

The annual festival returns to Southwick Community Centre and the Barn Theatre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

There will be a wide range of cask and keg beers, as well as ciders, with the emphasis on local breweries - and many of the brewers will be there to serve their beer.

Live musical entertainment will be on throughout the weekend, in the garden and on the Barn stage, with hot food cooked to order and the legendary festival curry.

With the lovely gardens and large bar areas, there will be plenty of space and there is always a great family atmosphere for the Saturday afternoon session.

The festival is a major fundraising event for the community centre and has contributed to the renovation and upgrading of facilities and equipment for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets are now on sale for the three sessions, £7 in advance, £8 on door for evenings and £5 for Saturday afternoon. Session times are Friday, May 27, 6pm to 11pm; Saturday, May 28, 12pm to 4.30pm; Saturday, May 28, 6pm to 11pm.