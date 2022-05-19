Steyning Festival returns with a full programme for 2022

Steyning Festival returns in 2022 with a fortnight of diverse, high-quality programmed events showcasing local, national and international talent.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:35 am

The community charity covers theatre, music, visual arts, walks, tours, literature, talks and community events.

It is largely focused on the people of Steyning, Bramber, Beeding, Ashurst, Washington and Ashington but people travel from far and wide to take part.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Organisers said: "The Steyning Festival exists to provide a wide programme of artistic and community events which offer exciting and stimulating experiences for the people of Steyning and the surrounding area.

There will be a children's parade on Saturday, May 28, followed by a whole host of events specifically for young people over the two weeks

Read More

Read More
Southern Boston Terrier Club comes to Worthing for its first event

"Our vision is to inspire innovation, collaboration and community cohesion."

There will be a children's parade on Saturday, May 28, followed by a whole host of events specifically for young people over the two weeks.

The full art trail is back, running on May 28 and 29, June 3 and 5, and 20 venues are lined up across Steyning, Ashurst, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

For the full programme, visit www.steyningfestival.co.uk

Also in the news: Shoreham student's dedication to dance pays off with launch into professional career

See also: West Sussex Deputy Lieutenants pay tribute to the Queen and share personal recollections ahead of the Platinum Jubilee

OrganisersWashingtonAshingtonQueenShoreham