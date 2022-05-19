The community charity covers theatre, music, visual arts, walks, tours, literature, talks and community events.

It is largely focused on the people of Steyning, Bramber, Beeding, Ashurst, Washington and Ashington but people travel from far and wide to take part.

Organisers said: "The Steyning Festival exists to provide a wide programme of artistic and community events which offer exciting and stimulating experiences for the people of Steyning and the surrounding area.

There will be a children's parade on Saturday, May 28, followed by a whole host of events specifically for young people over the two weeks

"Our vision is to inspire innovation, collaboration and community cohesion."

The full art trail is back, running on May 28 and 29, June 3 and 5, and 20 venues are lined up across Steyning, Ashurst, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

For the full programme, visit www.steyningfestival.co.uk

