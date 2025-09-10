Step back in time with Harry Ramsden’s at Goodwood Revival 2025

Harry Ramsden's dates back to 1928

Harry Ramsden’s will be the official fish and chips supplier at this year’s Goodwood Revival, the world’s most iconic celebration of vintage motorsport, timeless style and British heritage.

Just as the Revival celebrates the halcyon days of racing, Harry Ramsden’s will celebrate the golden age of fish and chips, serving the original beef dripping recipe that made Harry famous back in 1928.

Guests at Revival, from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 14, can savour sustainably sourced fish and hand-cut chips, wrapped in nostalgic newsprint for an authentic taste of history.

Paying homage to Harry Ramsden’s history, Goodwood has built a bespoke 1950s style fish and chip shop, with frontage modelled on the original Guiseley restaurant that made Harry world famous.

The interior of the fish and chip shop at Goodwood

Adding to the immersive experience, Harry Ramsden’s staff will be dressed in traditional attire, butcher’s-style jackets, red ties, and flat caps, evoking the charm and character of the brand’s early years.

To start the day, visitors can also enjoy Yorkshire pork butties for breakfast, bringing a hearty slice of Northern energy to Goodwood and celebrating Harry Ramsden’s proud roots.

“Goodwood Revival is all about timeless experiences, and Harry Ramsden’s has been part of Britain’s culinary story for nearly a century,” said James Fleming, CEO at Harry Ramsden’s. “There’s something incredibly nostalgic about enjoying freshly fried fish and chips while surrounded by the glamour and spirit of the Revival era, it’s the perfect pairing.”

Visitors can get ready to don their finest vintage-inspired outfits, soak up the period-perfect atmosphere, and enjoy a taste of Harry’s history at one of the UK’s most extraordinary events.

The Goodwood Harry Ramsden's frontage

Since 1928, Harry Ramsden’s has been synonymous with Britain’s most iconic fish and chips. From its very first shop in Guiseley, Yorkshire, the brand has become a household name, renowned for time-honoured recipes, quality ingredients, and a

commitment to tradition.