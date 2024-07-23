Summer rosé with personality

Summer Rosé 2023 from France and Italy

​Lest I cause any confusion with this title, to be clear, it’s the wines that have personality, not a personality owning the wines!

It seems to be a bit of a fashionable trend for some high-profile individuals, be they actors, film-stars or singers, to acquire and/or lend their names to wines, particularly rosé. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Kylie Minogue, to name a few of the recent ‘wine personalities’. Mainly pink wines from Provence, personally I’m not always convinced that the price matches the quality. Undoubtedly a boost for the image of Provence Rosé, I am unsure whether it is currently the best value for money, having tasted many bottles of rather indifferent and characterless wines from the region in recent weeks.

My quest for rosé with character has, however, met with great success, with wines from other regions of southern France and from Italy. Very pale in colour – an absolute must for current consumer fashion and appeal – the wines have real flavour and character, with their own personality. For me, some of the best rosé made anywhere comes from the French island of Corsica. A stunning and romantic island, a delicious wine sold through Ocado at £11 a bottle, is Isula d’Amore – Love Island Rosé! With absolutely no association to the TV reality show, this is first class crisp, dry rosé, made from a blend of local indigenous grape varieties, together with Syrah and Grenache. Delicately pale, aromas of roses and fresh flowers are followed by juicy nectarine with a touch of spice on the palate.

In mainland southern France, apart from Provence, there are several overlooked regions making characterful rosé which are excellent value and The Wine Society has a good selection. Created as part of the Society’s on-going 150th Anniversary celebrations, The Wine Society’s Generation Series Sable de Camargue Rosé 2023 is fabulous. Made by the Perrin family of Miraval acclaim, this is a stunning, dry, fruity, well-balanced wine, which is pale, delicate and eminently refreshing. Made mainly from Grenache, the vines are ungrafted due to the sandy soil in which they grow. Excellent quality at £10.95.

Another succulent and flavoursome pale pink at the same price from the same company is Corbières Rosé Chateau Ollieux Romanis 2023. Deliciously delicate yet with vibrant white nectarine, fresh apricot and pink lady apple flavours. Very moreish, easy drinking on its own or with summery dishes.

Italy also makes its fair share of delicate pink wines and Alpha Zeta Rosato Veronese 2023 from the Verona region famed for Valpolicella is astonishingly good value. Made in the hills by a New Zealand winemaker Matt Thomson, this is a lively, refreshing rosé with red cherry character from the Corvina grape. Delicate salmon pink with aromas and flavours of fresh strawberries and cherries. £7.50 from The Wine Society.