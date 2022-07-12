Best places to get ice cream in Sussex

The 12 best places to get ice cream in Sussex according to Google Reviews

Nothing beats an ice cream on a hot sunny day, but where in Sussex do the best ones?

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:50 pm

Summer is in full swing and with a string of hot days predicted ice cream is a perfect way to cool down.

Here are the best places in Sussex to go according to Google reviews.

HAVE YOU READ: The 18 best beaches in Sussex

How to keep safe on the beach this summer

Skin cancer can be prevented but cases on the rise

1. Pinks Ice Cream Parlour, Bognor Regis

Pinks Parlour has received 4.8 stars over 230 reviews. One reviewer said: 'The best ice cream I've had. The staff are always welcoming and friendly and the owners so lovely!!'

Photo: Google StreetView

Photo Sales

2. Latchetts Farm, Uckfield

Latchetts is nestled inside Heaven Farms grounds and are retailers of the finest gelato, sorbet and freshly pasteurised milk. It has a 4.7 rating over 199 reviews on Google. A review said: 'Great tea rooms and ice cream parlour. The addition of soft play and crazy golf is great. The walk is always lovely. Lots to do here. Perfect for families, couples, friends.'

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. G-Lite Authentic Italian kitchen, Worthing

It was described on Google as having a 'great choice of flavours'.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. MooScoops Ice Cream Shop, Billingshurst

Open seven days a week, Moo Scoops servers ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and drinks.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
SussexGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3