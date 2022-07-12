Summer is in full swing and with a string of hot days predicted ice cream is a perfect way to cool down.
Here are the best places in Sussex to go according to Google reviews.
1. Pinks Ice Cream Parlour, Bognor Regis
Pinks Parlour has received 4.8 stars over 230 reviews. One reviewer said: 'The best ice cream I've had. The staff are always welcoming and friendly and the owners so lovely!!'
Photo: Google StreetView
2. Latchetts Farm, Uckfield
Latchetts is nestled inside Heaven Farms grounds and are retailers of the finest gelato, sorbet and freshly pasteurised milk. It has a 4.7 rating over 199 reviews on Google. A review said: 'Great tea rooms and ice cream parlour. The addition of soft play and crazy golf is great. The walk is always lovely. Lots to do here. Perfect for families, couples, friends.'
Photo: Google Street View
3. G-Lite Authentic Italian kitchen, Worthing
It was described on Google as having a 'great choice of flavours'.
Photo: Google Street View
4. MooScoops Ice Cream Shop, Billingshurst
Open seven days a week, Moo Scoops servers ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and drinks.
Photo: Google Street View