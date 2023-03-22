A leading trade publication for fish and chip shops has published its latest list of the best establishments in the UK.

Judges from Fry Magazine have been travelling across the country and carrying out mystery visits to compile the list and Sussex has been mentioned twice this year.

The magazine said that the shops are judged on the quality of food, the cleanliness of the premises, staff knowledge, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence. Takeaways had to achieve a score of at least 95 per cent to win an award.

Competition organiser Reece Head said: "The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry. They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so engrained in British culture – high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

Vans at Churchill's Fish & Chips at Eastbourne's Langney Shopping Centre

According to Fry Magazine, the best Sussex fish and chip shops (listed in the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways) are Churchill’s Fish & Chips in Eastbourne and Harbour Fish and Chips in Felbridge.

Churchill’s can be found at Eastbourne’s Langney Shopping Centre. This branch of the fish and chip shop was officially opened in July 2021 by Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan. Churchill’s was established in 1923 and is described as a modern, family friendly fish and chip shop for the 21st century that offers takeaway and home delivery. Visit churchillsfishandchips.co.uk. See the picture gallery of the opening here.

Harbour Fish and Chips can be found in The Parade, Felbridge, East Grinstead. In addition to fish and chips, the Felbridge shop also serves southern fried chicken. People can visit in person or choose Click & Collect or Home Delivery via the shop’s website. Visit www.harbour-fishandchips.co.uk.

Competition organiser Reece Head said: “We’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.”

But he added: “Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is. And our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.”

People can see the full list at www.frymagazine.com.