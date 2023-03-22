A new petition is calling for a stop to the Burgess Hill cycleway scheme works.

The Save Our Town group, is campaigning against the ‘chaotic’ roadworks in the town, set up the change.org page on Monday, March 20.

The petition follows a March 4 demonstration against the works, which are part of the West Sussex County Council-led Places and Connectivity Programme. People can see video and photos of the march here.

Campaigners are particularly frustrated about the removal of the mini-roundabout at the junction of Station Road, Mill Road and Church Road.

Residents walking up Station Road at the demonstration in the centre of Burgess Hill on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2303061

A spokesperson on the change.org page said: “The West Sussex County Council Burgess Hill Cycle Connectivity Scheme is unfit for purpose and counter purpose to increasing safety and amenity.”

The petition is calling for: an immediate halt to the works; an independent and unbiased audit of the consultation process, the design and road safety audit; and immediate engagement in ‘meaningful consultation’ with affected users. It also calls for: “A most urgent move, under independent professional Highways Engineering advice and monitoring, to reinstate the original Burgess Hill Highways layout.”

A WSCC spokesperson recently said: “The ongoing works in Burgess Hill are part of a wider £21m investment in sustainable transport infrastructure and improvements throughout the area, including the recent delivery of 14km of new and improved pedestrian and cycle routes throughout the town. The project, which benefits vulnerable road users including pedestrians, cyclists and the mobility impaired, is funded through investment from the Local Enterprise Partnership, which was awarded to deliver a sustainable transport network to support the planned growth in Burgess Hill.”

The County Council said that some areas are still under construction, which will cause some delays, but the council said it would try to keep these to a minimum.

The council spokesperson added: “In relation to the concerns around the quality of some of the finishes, we would point out that these areas are either not yet complete, with the final finish yet to be applied, or with snagging still to be completed. We kindly ask for residents’ patience whilst we complete the project which we believe will bring many benefits to the area.”