The Coal Shed’s grilled octopus by head chef Callum Wood

Especially in our grilled octopus with Romesco, Chorizo and hazelnut crumb and pickled lemon.

This dish brings the colours of nature alive and is the perfect dish to impress in this warmer weather.

Ingredients

Romesco sauce -

4 Roasted red peppers

10 Tomatoes

4 Garlic cloves

2Red Chilli

Sun dried tomato

100ml Red wine

100ml Red wine vinegar

200ml Olive oil

A splash of smoke oil

Octopus -

1 Octopus tentacle per person

100ml White wine

100ml Water

1 Onion

2 Garlic

2 tsp Sumac

2 tsp Paprika

2 Celery (chopped)

Garnish

1⁄2 Chorizo

100g Hazelnuts

Pickled Lemon

For the Romesco sauce, blitz the ingredients and add a splash of smoke oil for extra smokiness!

Thinly chop the chorizo into small chunks and crush the hazelnuts and top with olive oil and season, place in a 180 degree oven and roast for 10-15 minutes until golden brown and set aside.

Roast the Jalapeño for 15 minutes and set aside.

For the perfect succulent Octopus, fry the ingredients bar the octopus in a pan and then add the tentacles for 45-50 minutes until they are soft and succulent.

To finish, cut the tentacles down and finish over a grill to add some colour.

Place the Octopus over a generous helping of sauce and serve with a roasted jalapeño and top with the roasted chorizo and hazelnuts and pickled lemon.

Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises of Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange.

The Coal Shed Brighton opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015. The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017.