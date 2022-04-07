The Salt Room’s fish stew by Brice Lenglet

A proper seafood stew that sources the best local ingredients, it’s packed with vibrant flavours and hits you a little differently; it’s the perfect combination of luxury and warming comfort.

Ours is tomato-rich and luscious, heaving with local seafood and is best served (and mopped up) with some of our crusty sourdough bread and your favourite glass of wine!

Ingredients

Brice Lenglet's fish stew

The stew

2 white onions, diced

3 carrots, diced

2 red peppers, diced

Brice Lenglet, head chef at The Salt Room

2 tomatoes

3 fennels

1⁄4 red chilli

1⁄4 orange

600 ml strong fish stock

Seafood

10 mussels

120g hake

60g squid

4 king prawns

Rouille

10g aioli mayo

1g saffron

2g paprika

30g cooked potatoes

Method

Step 1

Heat some oil in a large pan, add all of the vegetables and cook for eight minutes until they start to soften.

Add the fish stock and cook for 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Blitz everything.

Step 2

Cook the potatoes in the oven on salt, take off all the skin and mix the potatoes with the aioli, paprika and saffron.

Step 3

In a pan, pan-fry the hake.

In another pan, cook the prawns, squid and mussels for five to six minutes.

Plate up the stew and seafood and serve with the rouille - enjoy!

Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises of Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange. The Coal Shed Brighton opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015. The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017. Burnt Orange, the latest venture by the Group, opened on Brighton’s Middle Street in June 2021.

