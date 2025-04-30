The White Horse, Chilgrove, has joined the Butcombe Boutique Inns premium collection following an extensive refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The beautiful inn, nestled in the stunning South Downs, has been welcomed into the Butcombe Boutique Inns family following a recent refurbishment and the launch of the new training scheme ‘Our Way’ designed to elevate the customer journey, to ensure customers have a consistently brilliant experience.

The interiors have been beautifully curated with a real eye for quality, detail, and comfort, using a soothing palette of naturals, rusts and greens with wood and leather. Arts & Crafts - inspired wallpaper features alongside built in leather seating and wingback arm chairs, while the walls are adorned with tasteful curios and artwork, lit by chandeliers and statement wall and pendant fittings creating a variety of warm and inviting drinking and dining areas.

Sam Theobald, General Manager, The White Horse says: “We’re delighted with the fabulous new look, which seems to be going down very well with our guests. It’s quite a transformation but we’ve kept the integrity of this well-loved building intact. We’re now also part of the Butcombe Boutique Inns collection so the refurbishment is the perfect way to celebrate this new chapter for The White Horse.”

All 15 bedrooms have been remodelled to an incredibly high standard in an elegant modern country style, creating an elevated home-from-home experience. Using the very best quality textiles and furnishings with everything needed for a luxurious night’s stay, each room – from grandeur with private terrace or the perfect country getaway - has its own distinct style and personality with super comfy beds, glamorous styling, high-end bathrooms, home baked treats and designer toiletries.

The White Horse

Perfect for all kinds of special occasions, the beautifully furnished private dining room offers a unique and memorable space for parties, private dining, or community gathering. Weddings are also a speciality with the team on hand to make it the most memorable day.

Foodies will love the menu full of Butcombe’s award-winning Breakfast, lunch and dinner offering celebrating locally sourced produce, seasonal ingredients and featuring elevated pub classics with a twist and fine dining favourites. Family sharing boards and the infamous Thor’s Hammer sharing roast need to be seen (and tasted) to be believed! At the bar guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of Butcombe Brewing Co’s ever-popular beers, lager and cider, a beautifully curated wine list, premium spirits, and a great selection of cocktails.