These are the range of ciders available at 10-day Wetherspoons festival

The Jack Fairman in Horley

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Jack Fairman in Horley, during a 10-day craft cider festival.

The pub in Victoria Road will host the festival from Friday 27 June to Sunday 6 July inclusive.

The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Justin More said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.