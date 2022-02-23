This is when Wendy's opens in Brighton

Wendy’s, the iconic American hamburger brand, will be officially opening its doors in Brighton on Tuesday, March 1.

Following five company-owned Wendy’s restaurants that opened in the UK in 2021 (Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford), the square burger giant’s sixth company-owned UK location is seaside-bound.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening at 192 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2BA, Wendy’s will provide Brighton residents with breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu options, offering its signature U.S. menu items along with the exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including the Veggie Stack and whole fillet Chicken Nuggets.

Wendy's have confirmed the opening date of their new restaurant in Brighton

Paul Hilder, SVP and managing director, Wendy's UK and Canada said: "Brighton is a vibrant, inclusive community and we are thrilled to be welcomed with open arms to Brighton’s thriving food scene.

"As we look to expand our brand presence across England, our restaurant opening in Brighton puts us one step closer to bringing more Wendy’s to more customers across the country.

"We also know convenience is key, and this restaurant offers access to Wendy’s high quality, made-to-order food through dine in, take away and delivery."

Like all Wendy’s restaurants, customers can expect quality at every touch point – exceptional hospitality, friendly customer service and fresh food made with quality ingredients, all at an affordable price point.

For those looking to enjoy their favourite dishes at home, customers will be able to enjoy Wendy’s delivered straight to their door with UberEats.

Steven Derwoed, VP global design and construction, Wendy’s, added: "The Wendy’s restaurant experience is all about creating a cool and energetic place that our customers and crew love being a part of.

"Our Brighton restaurant features custom W tables, and we have incorporated oversized pendant fixtures to accentuate the open and airiness of the space.