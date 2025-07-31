Free ice cream is being handed out in Sussex today – and this is where you can get your hands on a vanilla cone free of charge!

New research commissioned by Asda reveals that the average Brit will splash out £8,700 on ice cream over their lifetime, polishing off more than 3,000 supermarket scoops and an equal number of ice lollies.

Add to that over 2,300 purchases from ice cream vans, and it’s clear this nation’s love affair with frozen treats is racking up such a huge bill.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z are the biggest consumers, with the group averaging over 12,300 ice creams each overall.

Asda’s 'Pr’ice Cream Van' will be handing out free vanilla cones in Sussex today. Picture contributed

Still, ice cream remains the ultimate treat - 32 per cent say it’s their favourite indulgence no matter their age.

But with the summer holidays in full swing, nearly a fifth of Brits (17 per cent) are forking out over £7 for a single scoop this summer alone.

In fact, some parents are getting seriously creative to dodge ice cream truck prices.

Eight percent tell their kids that when the van plays music, it means they’ve run out.

Another 18 per cent pull the classic “we’ve got some at home” move, while 12 per cent suddenly develop a case of wallet amnesia.

One in 10 blame the van for only taking cash, and a bold one in 20 go full myth-buster, claiming a ‘99’ now costs £9.99.

It’s no wonder they are making excuses, with the classic ‘99’ cone setting buyers back an average of £4.60 - a price that is clearly making some families think twice.

So, this summer, Asda is stepping in to save the scoop. To celebrate its 60th anniversary and the return of its Asda Price promise, the supermarket has launched a one-day-only Asda Pr’ice Cream Van pop-up on Brighton Promenade, today (July 31), serving free vanilla scoops to beachgoers.

Those who are lucky enough to spot the limited edition Pr’ice Cream Van can redeem the nation’s favourite ice cream using a unique ‘60p’ token. It’s a throwback treat, no purse-strings attached.

And for those who can’t make it to the beach, Asda is rolling back prices nationwide by cutting the cost of its two-litre vanilla soft scoop ice cream from £1.76 to just 60p from August 1 to 3 – giving everyone a chance to celebrate 60 years of low prices with a sweet summer treat at home.

But it doesn’t stop there – The free scoops are just part of a year-long celebration marking six decades of Asda value.

From Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés to exclusive Asda Rewards giveaways, golden ticket fuel prizes, and even a limited-edition birthday beer, there’s a little something for everyone.

A spokesperson from Asda, said: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without ice cream – but we know the cost can add up fast, particularly during the holiday season.

“That’s why, to continue our 60th birthday celebrations and further mark the return of Asda Price, we’re making this simple pleasure accessible to all.”

Founded in 1965, Asda has spent six decades delivering unbeatable prices and everyday value to households across the UK. This summer, that legacy continues – one scoop at a time.