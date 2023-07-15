NationalWorldTV
This popular restaurant chain with Sussex locations needs ten people with taste disorders for unique and free dining experience

A popular restaurant chain with locations in Sussex is looking for ten people to take part in a unique dining experience.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

Harvester has partnered with Fifth Sense, a charity for people with smell and taste disorders, on its Big Flavour Favour mission as part of its 40th birthday celebrations.

Ten people with smell and taste disorders are invited to take part in a free tasting and educational session at a Harvester restaurant to help them enjoy food again.

Harvester has restaurants in Crawley, Haywards Heath, Littlehampton, Lancing, Chichester, Brighton and Polegate.

Harvester has partnered with Fifth Sense on its Big Flavour Favour mission as part of its 40th birthday celebrations. Photo: Leopard CoHarvester has partnered with Fifth Sense on its Big Flavour Favour mission as part of its 40th birthday celebrations. Photo: Leopard Co
Harvester has partnered with Fifth Sense on its Big Flavour Favour mission as part of its 40th birthday celebrations. Photo: Leopard Co

David Hoyland, operations director at Harvester, said: “We recognise that living with a smell and taste disorder can be incredibly isolating, especially when eating out and socialising with friends and family.”

During the session a panel of experts, including Fifth Sense CEO Duncan Boak, will talk about how to take advantage of other senses to add meaning and sensation back into dishes. They will also talk about experimenting with different mouthfeels, textures and tastes using a selection of Harvester’s dishes and sauces.

One of Harvester’s head chefs will also recommend ingredients and dishes on the menu that can contribute to greater enjoyment while dining.

People who are interested need to complete an application form and explain why they deserve to savour the flavour of food again. The deadline for entries closes on Monday, July 24.

Duncan Boak, CEO of Fifth Sense, said: “In 2005, I lost my sense of smell because of a severe head injury and there was no organisation to support me with my loss. That’s why in 2012, I set up Fifth Sense to help and inform people affected by smell and taste disorders, transform society’s understanding of the importance of these senses and drive research into better understanding and treating these conditions.

“One of the detrimental consequences of losing your sense of smell and taste is your perception and enjoyment of food, which is why we are proud to team up with Harvester on their Big Flavour Favour mission this summer. We hope the sessions will support individuals navigate their love for eating out again and provide them with the tools and education to spark pleasure during mealtimes.”

Find out more at www.fifthsense.org.uk/big-flavour-favour.

