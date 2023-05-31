Trying the new food limited edition dips on offer at McDonald's

McDonald’s has brought out four new limited-edition dips to celebrate McNuggets’ 40th anniversary.
The hot sauce and garlic mayo dips were available to customers from Wednesday, May 10, and the chipotle mayo and ranch sauces dropped today (Wednesday, May 31.)
Review: I started off with the Ranch sauces and I was a little disappointed.
The overall ranch flavouring of the sauce didn’t really come through at all for mm, tasting nothing more than ordinary mayonnaise.
The Chipotle Mayo, on the other had, I did really enjoy.
The smokiness of the dip helped give the nugget a meatier flavour which definitely helped compliment the chicken.
The spice as well wasn’t too overpowering and gave it the nice little kick afterwards.
Overall I would highly recommend the Chipotle Mayo and would order it all year round if they released it on the full menu.