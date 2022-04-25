Tutto - a new Brighton restaurant from the founder of Burnt Orange and The Salt Room

The restaurateur behind Burnt Orange, The Salt Room and The Coal Shed is opening a new Italian restaurant in Brighton.

In June Razak Helalat will launch Tutto, and promises an ‘informal atmosphere in traditional Italian style”’

Head Chef will be Mirella Pau, formerly of Café Murano and Padella).

A sketch of the planned exterior of Tutto

The new venue is a restored 1930s former bank on Marlborough Place, a few doors down from the King and Queen pub, opposite Victoria Gardens.

A spokesperson said: “Tutto - meaning all - is inspired by traditional Italian dining culture and aims to bring together all of its best elements, focusing on simple quality and the Italian experience in equal measure. Opening this June, the all-day restaurant will be the perfect place for guests to come together and enjoy long evenings of great food and drink amongst Brighton’s vibrant restaurant scene.

“Tutto’s ethos of ‘bring everyone, eat everything’ speaks to the heart of Italian dining where simple, seasonal ingredients and sharing delicious food takes centre stage.

“Sardinian-born Mirella will introduce her extensive knowledge of Italian cuisine to the Brighton food scene informed by memories growing up in a family of Italian restaurateurs as she takes the reins at her first kitchen outside London. “Mirella brings with her a wealth of experience in Italian cooking, having worked as Head Chef at Café Murano for four years where she was mentored by Angela Harnett, alongside most recently being Head Chef at Padella in Shoreditch.

Razak Helalat and Mirella Pau

“The restaurant will be set in a beautifully-restored 1930s former bank on Marlborough Place where many of the original features will remain - creating a dining space full of character.

“The 80-cover restaurant will have an informal atmosphere in traditional Italian style, welcoming guests throughout the day. Outside will be a further 34 covers on the terrace where diners can enjoy an al fresco dinner or evening aperitivo.”

