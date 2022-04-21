The Coal Shed’s Tuna Tartare by Callum Wood

Tuna tartare green chilli and avocado is a dish is fresh and light, and perfect for this weather.

Because the fish isn’t cooked make sure you get the freshest, best quality produce you can.

It can also be made using bass, mackerel or salmon instead of tuna.

It’s best served chilled, not at room temperature.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

400g tuna (sashimi grade)

1 lime zest & juice

Salt to season

Olive oil

For the sauce

200g green chili (de-seeded)

80ml rice wine vinegar

1 clove garlic

40g avocado

60ml water

6ml lime juice

Method

Remove and discard any dark parts from the tuna.

Finely dice the tuna and mix it together with the lime zest, salt, and olive oil.

Separate between four bowls.

If possible, use a mould for a cleaner shape.

We recommend a 7cm/3in chef’s ring on each serving plate.

To make the sauce, deseed the chilli and place it into a blender with all other ingredients.

Blend together on the highest setting until smooth.

Pass through a sieve to remove any remaining bits.

Chill the sauce before pouring it around the tuna. Serve with picked coriander leaf.

