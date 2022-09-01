Visit Worthing: Best pubs and cocktail bars in Worthing, including sea views, cocktails and traditional ales
There's talk of Worthing being the new Brighton and whether or not that's true, there's no doubt we have shaken the old retirement image of the past. In fact, here at the Herald we've known for some time Worthing has quite the scene, and when it comes to a drink, you can take your pick from trendy new cocktail bars on the seafront to more traditional pubs where you can still get a decent pint.
By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:58 pm
Here, we give just a few of the excellent choices around town for visitors and residents alike. From Perch on the Pier to The Rose and Crown, you'll find there's something for everyone. Do let us know your favourite places to go for a drink – and your favourite tipple.
Also in the news:
'Underrated' Worthing's 'sleepy retirement image is a thing of the past' according to The Independent
Worthing Lido: Several options put forward for future of iconic seafront structure as consultation is launched
Page 1 of 4