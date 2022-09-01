Visit Worthing: Best pubs and cocktail bars in Worthing, including sea views, cocktails and traditional ales

Edit Account-Sign Out
Whether it is wine, beer or a cocktail you are after, we have all you need in Worthing

There's talk of Worthing being the new Brighton and whether or not that's true, there's no doubt we have shaken the old retirement image of the past. In fact, here at the Herald we've known for some time Worthing has quite the scene, and when it comes to a drink, you can take your pick from trendy new cocktail bars on the seafront to more traditional pubs where you can still get a decent pint.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:58 pm

Here, we give just a few of the excellent choices around town for visitors and residents alike. From Perch on the Pier to The Rose and Crown, you'll find there's something for everyone. Do let us know your favourite places to go for a drink – and your favourite tipple.

1. Bayside Social

The outside seating area at Bayside Social by Kenny Tutt has a stunning view of Worthing beach

Photo: Lauren Oakley

2. Coast Café and Bar

Coast Café and Bar, in Beach Parade, has an outside seating area right on the beach

Photo: Contributed

3. Cow and Oak

Cow and Oak, in Brighton Road, is a freehouse with a selected range of beers and lagers, as well as fine wines and spirits

Photo: Derek Martin

4. LEVEL1

LEVEL1 in Marine Parade brings together Worthing and Sussex food and drink businesses in a unique experience with incredible views

Photo: LEVEL1

