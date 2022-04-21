Wahaca launches carbon-counting menus in Brighton

Mexican restaurant Wahaca has added carbon ratings and a number of new sustainable dishes to its menu.

The group, which has a restaurant in Brighton’s North Street, now includes a carbon rating next to each item on the menu, measuring the climate impact of each of its dishes.

This is a first for a UK restaurant group and is designed to help diners make conscious choices around dishes that are kinder to the planet.

Wahaca's Mexican Mess

Wahaca has worked with food and climate specialists Klimato, and its menu now shows the overall greenhouse gas emissions of every dish by giving it a low, medium or high carbon rating.

In addition to the carbon rating symbols the group has also introduced a number of new sustainable summer dishes to the menu.

These include Meatless Farm ‘Chicken’ and Avocado tacos – promising all the taste of Wahaca’s classic chicken tacos, but minus the meat.

Also new on the menu is a fresh take on a Caesar Salad.The classic salad, which was first served in Tijuana, Mexico, gets a Wahaca makeover just in time for summer (see inset photo).

Sustainable battered-fish tacos

Taking inspiration from slightly closer to home, the Mexican Mess is gorgeous-looking and tasting tribute to the Eton Mess , with freshly-ground hibiscus flowers adding amazing colour to the pudding.

Elsewhere the battered fish tacos are sustainably-fished and the entire menu is now 50 per cent veggie. And Wahacamole is an air-mile light alternative to guacomole, substituting avocado for organic fava beans.