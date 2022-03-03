Wendy’s - We tried their square burgers and signature dishes

The hamburger’s halycon days continue in the UK with the humble, and not-humble, patties in buns showing no signs of declining popularity in fast-food joints, casual-dining venues and burgeoning delivery market.

It’s a fact that hasn’t escaped the notice of Wendy’s and the US giant is taking its third punt at winning over the burger-loving Brits.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy’s is America’s third largest burger chain, with around 7,000 restaurants worldwide, and on Tuesday (March 1) Brighton became its sixth and latest UK opening in a relatively short period.

Dave's double cheeseburger at Wendy's

READ THIS: All you need to know about Wendy’sThere’s every chance the chain will succeed (following previous forays in the 80s and 90s), and it won’t just be down to a favourable trading environment.

We were fortunate enough to try some of its trademark burgers ahead of the new Western Road branch’s opening day.

For those younger burger boys and gals who didn’t see them last time around, Wendy’s burgers are like people who refuse to enjoy the odd bit of comfort food, square.

Big, juicy slabs of square fresh ground beef in fact (the Wendy’s burger credo is ‘never frozen’ ). The Baconator is a brute of a burger, a half-pound of the aforementioned fresh ground beef, hanging over the edges of the bun, with American cheese and six pieces of insanely crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo (I just wish I hadn’t just seen the calorie counter).

The Baconator at Wendy's

Dave’s Double cheeseburger (named after Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas) seemed a slightly less beasty affair, still heavy on the meat but balanced with tomato, pickle, and an impressively crunchy leaf of lettuce (Cos or sweet romiane perhaps?).

Other signature Wendy’s numbers are their ‘natural cut’ skin-on fries and the Frosty – an ice-cream milkshake mash-up. I was advised to dip my fries in my chocolate Frosty (it’s a thing in the US apparently) but good sense won the day, and I politely declined the slightly bonkers chocolate milshake/fries combo.

A far more sensible partnership came in the form of the chicken and avocado sandwich (I can’t remember tasting fresh avocado in many takeaway burger joints) and Wendy’s chilli served with a pack of cream crackers.

The pots of soupy chilli are an ever-present (your reviewer remembers them from the 1990s!) part of the menu and pack more of a gentle chilli nudge than a kick.

Fries at Wendy's

The quality of product indicates that Wendy’s will thrive this time around and burger fans who have been softened up by hefty prices elsewhere might well be surprised by the relative good value.