A West Sussex craft beer specialist has been named among The UK’s Eight Best Independent Beer Shops by The Times and The Sunday Times.

Beer No Evil in Worthing was chosen by award-winning beer writer Pete Brown and named in an article published in the Sunday Times Magazine on Sunday, August 17.

Owners Gareth Harries and his wife Gemma Clegg are 'beyond chuffed' to see their Brighton Road craft beer shop and taproom recognised nationally.

Gareth said: "We started Beer No Evil to share the beers we love and create a community in our hometown. So to be recognised nationally alongside some of the best in the country is amazing. It’s a real testament to our customers who’ve supported us since day one too – we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Beer No Evil owners Gareth Harries and his wife Gemma Clegg, centre, raise a glass to their customers

Founded in 2018, Beer No Evil quickly became a hub for craft beer lovers in Worthing, along the Sussex coast and beyond. Known for its carefully-curated selection of independent beers from innovative UK and European breweries, the shop has built a loyal following and community, thanks to its knowledgeable service, friendly atmosphere and tasting events with some of the UKs top Brewers.

Gemma said: “Craft beer is all about discovery and connection – introducing people to new flavours, new breweries, and new stories. To have that celebrated in The Times and The Sunday Times is incredible, and we’re so proud to represent Worthing on the national stage.”

The feature celebrates Beer No Evil’s commitment to championing independent breweries and providing a welcoming space for both seasoned craft beer enthusiasts and curious newcomers. There is a nod to their natural and planet-friendly wine selection, too.

Gareth said the recognition was completely unexpected. Beer No Evil won a Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) award in 2020 for best independent craft beer retailer in a single location in the UK and that caught Pete's attention, along with excellent customer reviews.

Gemma and Gareth also organise Worthing Tap Takeover along with Laurence Dumbleton from The Old Bike Store to celebrate independent beer venues in the town and independent breweries from across the country.