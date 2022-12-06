Sussex-based charity Table Talk Foundation has announced its chef line-up for its 2023 series of high-profile chef dinners.

The Sussex Showcase is a week-long collaboration between the county’s best restaurants and some of the finest chefs in the UK and, in a first for the event, Europe.

Daniel Wade, Table Talk Foundation co-founder, said: “Sussex Showcase launched in 2022 to highlight the very best of Sussex hospitality by inviting some of the UK’s best chefs to come and cook in our amazing county. Our first line up of chefs had eight Michelin stars between them and included two Great British Menu finalists and a MasterChef: The Professionals winner. It was imperative we kept this high standard of chefs for 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All tickets include a donation to the charity, which raises vital funds to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.

Matt Gillan at Heritage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel said: “Our 2023 Sussex Showcase will be bigger and better. This year, we have two premium Sussex brands - Ridgeview Wine Estate and Harwood’s Group - joining us as joint headline sponsors and we thank them for their support. We are also partnering with The Staff Canteen again this year who will be providing live content of the events on their social platforms during each event.

“Our line-up is truly world-class. We are so grateful to the chefs for giving up their time to support our charity and raise some much-needed money for our local hospitality sector. This year our chefs have a total of 11 Michelin stars between them and our first ever international guest chef – Belgium’s Nick Brill - runs a restaurant that was recently voted the 23rd best in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event runs from Monday, March 6 until Sunday, March 12. The line-up includes MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steve Edwards from etch. by Steven Edwards, Anna Haugh who is the new judge on MasterChef: The Professionals, Matt Abé from Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (three Michelin stars), and Great British Menu finalist Matt Gillan from Heritage in Haywards Heath.

“Our long-term vision is to make Sussex Showcase a permanent fixture in the UK hospitality calendar. We love what Edinburgh fringe has done for comedy and this is something we are using for inspiration,” Daniel said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Showcase looks to highlight the amazing producers in Sussex by partnering with them to offer special discounts during the week. These will include breweries, vineyards, cheese producers, artisan bakers and more.

Table Talk Foundation launched in 2021 with two main goals:

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Provide food education to children in Sussex – the charity is currently working with 25 schools and delivered food education classes to over 1,000 children in 2022.

2. Support the local hospitality sector by providing free training sessions to hospitality staff to tackle issues like mental health in the workplace, improving culture and building teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 90 per cent of the tickets for this year sold within 48 hours so those that want to secure a space are advised to be quick.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, December 5 via www.tabletalk-foundation.com