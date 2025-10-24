Worthing Beer Festival showcases superb selection of casks, kegs and ciders

As a lover of dark beer, I couldn't be more delighted at the selection on offer this year. Confusingly, I also love sours and the selection this October is superb.

Henry Kirk, founder of Sunken Knave Brewery in Worthing and part of the team at Harvey's, has again curated the entire beer selection for the festival.

Each year, his idea is to showcase beers from a different region, which means we in Worthing are able to try exceptional beers from breweries that do not normally distribute to our area.

That is a great idea but having loved the selection from Edinburgh and beyond at this year's festival, it has left me wanting more from Scotland down south!

Top tips from me are Vault City's Iced Caramel Brown Sugar Apple, Goldmark's Cherry Black and, to end the night, Vault City's Espresso Martini.

Favourite Scottish beer of the festival was Flying Trunk's Devil's Coachman, an autumnal IPA brewed with Sussex blackberries and spicy rye malt.

The atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, with plenty of volunteers available to chat about the beers. Tour the room and you are bound to find local micropub owners willing to talk and inspire you with what they are offering.

Worthing is a beer lovers delight already and the festival just encourages more people to talk about beer and try something different.

Cat Asylym X Sunken Knave's Ball of Fat, a full-bodied historic double stout

Goldmark's Cherry Black, our favourite beer of the festival