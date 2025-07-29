Worthing chef named regional winner in Asian & Oriental Chef of the Year awards
Sahil Ahmad, chef and co-owner at Spice I Am, in Goring Road, was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the hospitality sector in Britain.
He said it was a truly proud moment not only for him and his restaurant but for the entire Worthing community.
He was raised in the town and has spent years crafting his culinary career. Through talent, discipline and relentless hard work, he has gone from Worthing kitchens to national acclaim.
Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media and Worthing & Adur Food & Drink Group, said: "Seeing Chef Sahil honoured at the House of Lords is an incredibly proud moment for Worthing. His journey from our local schools to national recognition is a testament to what hard work, heart, and community spirit can achieve. He’s not just representing the hospitality sector – he’s representing all of us.”
Sahil has been described as a 'culinary sensation', with his skillful fusion of traditional Thai flavours and his own innovative twists, continuing the legacy of his father, Minhaz Nasir.
Sahil's passion for cooking was ignited in the heart of his family's kitchen. Under the guidance of his father, Sahil not only mastered the art of cooking but also imbibed the entrepreneurial spirit that would set him on the path to culinary greatness.
Sahil and his brother Samir manage a collection of restaurants that bear the Nasir signature, including Issa Sushi in Worthing.
