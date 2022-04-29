The machine, in Brighton Road, is the third Pizza Rebellion machine to be installed, with the others both in Chichester.

The idea came to business owners William and Emma Jack during the Covid-19 lockdown, which left them unable to offer their high-end pizzas at the Richmond Arms in West Ashling, near Chichester.

William said: “We are super-excited to launch in Worthing, giving residents the enjoyment and connivence of premium, hand-crafted pizza in minutes, 24/7, out of the UK’s most-exciting, new, food concept.

Pizza Rebellion's 24/7 vending machine is in Brighton Road, Worthing

“Our robotic pizza vending machine is a high-tech solution to dispatch hand-made craft pizzas in under four minutes using cutting-edge technology.

“We’ve been very busy in 2021 developing a product which we are now extremely proud of. We’re rebelling against the normal fast-food junk.”

William said Pizza Rebellion has the only stand-alone machines in the UK with exclusivity, which have the highest standard of hygiene and stock-management.

He added: “We monitor stock levels remotely and can react to peaks and troughs in the market to reduce spoilage/wastage to practically zero.

Pizza Rebellion have opened up another 24/7 vending machine in Worthing

“The machine also only uses an incredibly low 1kw of electricity per hour and our boxes and wooden knives are recyclable, so our environmental impact is minimal.”

The vending machine has a range of different pizzas to choose from

The pizzas come out nice and hot within four minutes