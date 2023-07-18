Worthing's latest bar should be open by the end of next month – take a peek inside

A new wine bar, tap room and deli is hoping to be open by the end of August.

The Signal Post, in Worthing’s West End, will be run by the people behind The New Amsterdam pub, in High Street.

Siblings Joel and Fleur Penny are finishing off renovations of the old Ladbrokes betting shop, at 79 Rowlands Road. The pair said they are excited to be nearing the completion of their second venture together, and are excited to become part of the thriving independent community of businesses in the West End of town.

The team at The Signal Post. Joel and Fleur Penny, left and centre. Picture: Katherine HM

Joel said: “This is going to be something a bit more specialist, with craft beer and wines and deli foods. We also hope to host events like ‘meet the brewer’ or ‘meet the wine merchant’. We love the area here because it’s really busy, has a really mixed demographic and is not too far from the seafront.

"Since we have been painting, lots of people have been stopping off and chatting and saying how excited they are for us to open, which is really reassuring. We’re hoping people will come along when we open and come and explore this part of town.”

The Signal Post was empty for a while, after it closed down as a Ladbrokes betting shop, and before that it was a bank.

The Signal Post has taken over the old Ladbrokes betting shop at 79 Rowlands Road. Picture: Katherine HM