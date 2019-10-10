From the Post House - interiors inspiration through the post

You can get subscriptions boxes full of beauty products or with the latest must-read book, but now you can get one for your home.

With a new season comes new trends that you may want to incorporate into your home.

But if the thought of redecorating leaves you feeling a little exhausted Hannah Risbridger may just have the solution.

Launching this month is From the Post House a subscription service providing interiors inspiration.

Each box features a curated selection of home décor products.

“Every season I update my house,” Hannah explains. “So the box includes bits that can easily be incorporated into your home for that season but can also be reused or reloved again and again.”

Each box will contain between six to eight items and Hannah’s aim is to have at least one or two products from a local maker or artisan.

As well as being seasonal the boxes will also be inspired by an area. For the autumn box, sent out on October 3, it is based on the High Weald area of Sussex and Kent.

“There is a candle from glo. based in Kent it is soy wax, with a 100 per cent cotton wick, and they have created a bespoke scent for us,” reveals Hannah.

“Stunning autumnal recipes and an illustration from Scribble and Daub based in Robertsbridge, Sussex. We chose the Queen Anne’s lace illustration from her Great Dixter series.

“The box will also feature real flowers, so dahlias in merlots and dusty oranges, beautiful russet colours and a card on how to style them.

“We have linen from India as they produce the best quality and we make sure our packaging is sustainable.

“We wanted to do it with a clear conscience and find quality items.”

The idea for a seasonal, interiors box was ignited when Hannah had a friend over for dinner.

“My friend Anne came round for dinner and I had dressed the table with napkins tied with ribbon, beautiful foliage and she mentioned how she would love to recreate something like that in her home but wouldn’t know where to start and it got me thinking about the box subscription idea.

“I realised there was a gap in the market for something like this.”

Hannah’s career before starting the business was as a fashion buyer for Arcadia for five years and Coast for five years.

“I had my son in February 2018 and found that the fashion world isn’t very modern when it comes to working parents.

“I was unable to do flexible working for my son so I handed in my notice.

“Womenswear is going through some turbulent times so I looked what else I could do.”

With two house renovations under her belt and a background as an interior stylist Hannah wanted to do something which meant she could still be creative.

“Growing up I always had a passion for fashion, but although I had a creative eye I wasn’t a designer so buying worked as I had to also be analytical which really appealed to me,” she explains.

“I would work with the merchandiser who held the purse strings, and look at my stats to see what was selling well, what I needed to look at for the following season.

“I have always loved interiors, in my 20s we renovated an old Victorian house and then made the bold move to do a 17th century cottage. We completely renovated it which posed interesting challenges.”

She is already thinking about the winter box, which she says will be based on Scotland.

“I am looking for an artisan ceramicist to include something that someone can put holly in, also getting in touch with a designer I knew from Coast to design a print for a cushion as I didn’t want something kitsch, which things tend to be at that time of year.”

As for trends this season Hannah says: “Sustainability, bringing nature into your home be that plants, natural linens or colours so warmer, earthy tones to the greys we are used to seeing.

So the napkins in the box are an oatmeal colour, the flowers are russet tones.

“But everything in the box is something you could have in an minimalist modern home or a classic rustic one.”

For those not confident when it comes to interiors or just for an injection of something different From the Post House is the perfect remedy.

£85 a quarter or you can buy a one off maybe for a gift, and we would do a hand written note for £95.

To subscribe, visit fromtheposthouse.com



