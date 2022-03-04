West Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex PO19. On the market for £3,500,000. Photo from Zoopla.

10 most expensive homes in West Sussex: Look inside

Look inside 10 of the most expensive homes in West Sussex on Zoopla, starting at £2,250,000.

By Megan O’Neill
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:03 pm

All photos and details from Zoopla.

1.

Property 1 Gorehill House, Petworth, West Sussex GU28. On the market for £5,000,000 6 baths, 3 receptions and 10,998 sq. ft Sold by Inigo on Zoopla.

2.

3.

4.

Property 2 West Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex PO19. On the market for £3,500,000 7 beds, 6 baths and 5 receptions. Sold by Jackson-Stops - Chichester on Zoopla.

