‘A rare find’: stunning timber-framed family retreat in West Sussex is on the market

Located in Broad Street, Haywards Heath, the property – Massabielle – is described by agents Purple Bricks as being nestled in a ‘secluded, idyllic setting’ 150 metres from the road.
They add: “This beautifully crafted six-bedroom oak-framed house offers the perfect blend of countryside tranquility and convenient access to local amenities. Overlooking picturesque fields and distant woodland to the east, Massabielle is a rare find – just over five years old and still under the protection of a comprehensive 10-year build warranty.”
The welcoming entrance hall features exposed oak beams, which set the tone for the home. The ‘expansive’ living room has a striking inglenook fireplace with log burner, and a large dining area comfortably seats six.
There are two further downstairs reception rooms – ideal as a playroom, home office, or additional lounge – with the kitchen having fitted units, granite countertops and clever storage solultions, as well as a bay window overlooking the garden.
Upstairs there are vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with the spacious landing leading to six bedrooms – including two principal suites with modern en-suite facilities featuring P-shaped baths and rainfall showers.
Outside, the east-facing front of the property overlooks fields and woodland in the distance while the west-facing, secluded garden has mature trees and shrubs. There is also a patio and a good-sized summer house.
The agents say addition features include planning permission for a double garage with potential to add a room above, and parking for more than six cars via a private driveway.
“Experience the serenity and elegance of Massabielle—an exceptional family home that truly must be seen to be appreciated,” they add.
