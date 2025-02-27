A room with a view, at a fraction of the price: Shared ownership homes available in Alfold, on Surrey Hills border

Buyers are paying a 48% premium to live in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) with areas like the Surrey Hills seeing a 20% increase in price over the last five years . Just seven miles from the Surrey Hills AONB border, Abri is helping to make homeownership in the sought after location more accessible, with a collection of two, three and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes at Loxwood Fields on Loxwood Road in Alfold.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfold is quickly attracting a wide range of buyers, offering plenty of green space and England’s largest village, Cranleigh, on its doorstep. With a range of house types available at Loxwood Fields, there is something for every demographic. A number of excellent schools are conveniently located nearby, making it the perfect choice for families looking to settle into a larger home in a picturesque village.

With a minimum deposit of £9,975 based on a 35% share (full market value £570,000), families can purchase a semi-detached four-bedroom home, with expected monthly payments of £1,972.05 including £1,076.10 in mortgage payments, £849.06 in rent and an estimated £47 service charge (subject to annual increase) *.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Hensby, Sales & Marketing Director at Abri, comments: “Areas like Alfold are becoming a hot spot for buyers looking to flock to the countryside in search of a slower pace of life, and property prices are reflecting this increase in demand. With people now paying a premium to live in the Surrey Hills, our collection of Shared Ownership homes that are advantageously located on the desirable areas border, are providing families and first-time buyers a chance to purchase a spacious countryside home, at a fraction of the price.”

Abri's Loxwood Fields homes

Located just outside the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Loxwood Fields residents can spend weekends exploring the countryside, and, for family days out, just a nine-minute drive away is the village of Cranleigh, where visitors will find a thriving arts centre, independent shops and restaurants and a historical heritage trail. Closer to home, local pub The Alfold Barn is just a six-minute walk from Loxwood Fields.

For those planning to settle in Alfold, the area is home to Loxwood Primary School, and convenient transport links via Guildford train station, with direct trains to London Waterloo in just over 30 minutes, combining the tranquillity of village life with the convenience of city access.

The development has 65 two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes remaining, starting from £148,750 based on a 35% share (full market value £425,000). Shared Ownership is a scheme designed to help aspiring homeowners by enabling them to purchase between a 10% and 75% share of a property, while paying rent to Abri on the remaining amount.

To find out more visit https://www.abrihomes.co.uk/properties/loxwoodfields

*Based on a 95%, 30-year mortgage with an interest rate of 5.5%. Service charge is subject to an annual review.