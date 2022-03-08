A truly substantial 7 bedroom detached family home which has been extended and improved by the current owners and now offers over 4800sqft of accommodation with an attached one bedroom self-contained annexe.
A large arched oak front door gives you access to the impressive hall with oak parquet flooring stretching through most of the ground floor accommodation.
The kitchen gives access to the conservatory and the playroom/snug.
The conservatory has ample space for an additional dining table and still enough room to be a gym or games room which is big enough for a full sized snooker table!
Yopa via Zoopla
