The free event is open to all ages and takes place in Crawley Library on Wednesday March 16 from 10am until 3pm.

Come along and meet with a wide range of local employers from various industries including retail, construction, hospitality, driving, financial, social care and airport services.

The event will be hosted at the Crawley Library

This is a great opportunity to speak directly with the employers about their vacancies, what they expect from candidates and their companies.

The Employ Crawley Team, a partnership between Crawley Borough Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, will also be on hand to offer help and advice to those looking for jobs and advice on training opportunities.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Our jobs fairs have been incredibly successful in the past so I’m delighted that we’re hosting another this year.

“If you’re looking for work, thinking of a career change or looking for training opportunities, this is a great chance to find out more.”

The Employ Crawley Hubs are open for appointments and drop-ins and based at the Town Hall and Crawley Library. The Employ Crawley Youth Employment Support Hub operates from the Town Hall.

To arrange an appointment at the Youth Hub call Cameron on 01293 438498 or email [email protected]

For over 25s please call Joe 01293 43855 or Tracy on 02193 438554 or email [email protected]